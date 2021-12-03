Connect with us

Christian Eriksen

Football

Eriksen training with former club as cardiac arrest recovery continues

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 3 – Christian Eriksen is training on his own at Danish club Odense Boldklub as he steps up his recovery from his cardiac arrest during the summer.

The Inter Milan midfielder collapsed during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game with Finland in June and received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital.

He was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device, which means he is unable to play in Serie A due to medical rules.

The 29-year-old, who was a youth team player for OB between 2005 and 2008 and lives locally, is training on his own at the club’s facilities.

A spokesperson for theDanish Superliga club told the PA news agency: “He is living next to the training area, and he played here as a youth player, and because of that he was more than welcome to use our pitch to train.

“Christian is not training with our squad, he is just using our pitch.”

Eriksen spent seven seasons in England with Tottenham before he joined Inter in 2020, where he helped them win Serie A last season, but he will have to leave the San Siro to keep playing or have his ICD removed.

