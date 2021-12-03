Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Blitzbok appeals to public to find stolen jerseys

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 3 – Werner Kok took to social media after all of his Springbok Sevens jerseys were stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town in recent days, calling on his supporters to keep a lookout.

The Sharks winger said it was ten years of hard work that were stolen in ten minutes. With over 180 appearances for the Blizboks, which includes the 2014 Commonwealth and the 2016 Olympic Games, it was a huge loss for the blond flyer.

“I have been dreading making this tweet but I have to get the word out,” Kok said on Twitter.

“On the 1/12/2021 ALL of my Springbok Sevens jerseys (number 5) were stolen from a storage facility in CPT. 10 years of hard work stolen in 10 min. If you see or hear anything please please let me know.

“Everything is gone all my achievements and special jerseys from Commonwealth to Olympics and every tournament in-between. [M]y heart is heavy because no amount of money will ever be able to replace this. A legacy I wanted to show my children, just taken.”

Kok is set to feature for the Sharks off the bench in their United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls in Durban on Friday night.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved