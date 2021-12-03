Blitzbok appeals to public to find stolen jerseys

LONDON, United Kingdom, Dec 3 – Werner Kok took to social media after all of his Springbok Sevens jerseys were stolen from a storage facility in Cape Town in recent days, calling on his supporters to keep a lookout.

The Sharks winger said it was ten years of hard work that were stolen in ten minutes. With over 180 appearances for the Blizboks, which includes the 2014 Commonwealth and the 2016 Olympic Games, it was a huge loss for the blond flyer.

“I have been dreading making this tweet but I have to get the word out,” Kok said on Twitter.

“On the 1/12/2021 ALL of my Springbok Sevens jerseys (number 5) were stolen from a storage facility in CPT. 10 years of hard work stolen in 10 min. If you see or hear anything please please let me know.

“Everything is gone all my achievements and special jerseys from Commonwealth to Olympics and every tournament in-between. [M]y heart is heavy because no amount of money will ever be able to replace this. A legacy I wanted to show my children, just taken.”

Kok is set to feature for the Sharks off the bench in their United Rugby Championship clash with the Bulls in Durban on Friday night.