Samson Mureithi(Right) receives his prize after winning the Men's Category at leg 2 of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series at Thika Greens Golf Resor

Golf

150 golfers to grace Windsor leg of johnnie walker golf series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – Windsor Golf and Country Club will host the third leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series on Saturday.

Over 150 golfers playing in teams of four will take to the par-72 18-hole course as they aim to qualify for the Tournament’s next round – Eagles Round.

The top three teams from the competition will join the list of teams who have qualified to play in the next round of the tournament.

So far, six teams of golfers have booked their spots to play in the next round of the tournament following the events at VetLab Sports Club and Thika Greens Golf Club.

A total of 250 golfers have already featured in the series that teed off last month at VetLab Sports Club.

“We are happy with the progress and reception of the series so far. Our aim is to ensure that as many golfers in the country get the opportunity to play and showcase their skills. Going by the numbers from the first two legs, players have embraced the series and we are grateful for that,” Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director John Musunga said.

“The series has also offered us the chance to interact with our clients through this shared passion point. As we head to Windsor for the third event, we look forward to another amazing golf outing,” Musunga added.

After Windsor, focus will then shift to Nakuru Golf Club for the fourth and final event of the series in 2021 that will be held on 18th December.

