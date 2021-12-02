Connect with us

Tusker FC players arrive in Sfax, Tunisia on Thursday night. PHOTO/Tusker FC

Football

Tusker arrive in Sfax ready for Sunday do or die clash

Timothy Olobulu

Published

SFAX, Tunisia, Dec 2 – Tusker FC arrived in Sfax, Tunisia, following a journey of almost 24 hours ahead of Sunday’s do or die CAF Confederation Cup play-off round tie against home side CS Sfaxien.

The Kenyan champions left Nairobi at 1:25am for a five hour flight to Doha before connecting for a further six hour trip to Tunis.

They then took on a four-hour bus ride to Sfax, the venue of Sunday’s match.

The two sides played to a barren draw in the first leg in Nairobi last weekend and Tusker will be in North Africa looking for in the least a scoring draw to progress to the group stages for the first time ever.

  • Tusker FC players Daniel Sakari and Brian Bwire arrive in Sfax, Tunisia on Thursday night. PHOTO/Tusker FC

The players will have their first training session in Sfax on Friday morning to shake off the jet lag before having the second session in the evening.

After last Sunday’s match, the team had a light friendly match with Wazito FC which they lost 3-2, though coach Robert Matano fielded three different sets of players.

“We believe that we have a chance to progress and we will exploit every available opportunity to ensure we give ourselves a chance. We have learnt from the loss against Zamalek and we will be keen not to repeat the same mistakes,” said Tusker skipper Eugene Asike.

