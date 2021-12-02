Odibets to offer Customers 100 goats in Christmas competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Kenyan betting firm Odibets has announced it will be giving out 100 goats daily to lucky winners starting from December 1, 2021, to January 2022 in a competition dubbed ‘Shinda mbuzi ya Krisi’.

The ‘mbuzis’ each will be worth Sh5,000 and will be rewarded to the lucky customers via M-pesa on their mobile phone numbers thus they will get a confirmation message from Odibets.

To participate customers will be required to:

a) Register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Sh99 on a single or multi bet. b) Customers will then automatically enter into a daily draw and stand a chance to win one of the 100 daily mbuzis worth Sh5,000.

Speaking during the launch of the promo, Odibets general manager Dedan Mungai stated that the promo was meant to give back to loyal customers.

“We have launched this one-of-a-kind promo as a way of giving back to our loyal customers who have been with us all year round,” said Mr. Mungai.

Mid this year, Odibets introduced a new cash-out feature that allows one to take an early payout on their bets before they are settled, meaning one is able to get money back before the event is over and their bet is ultimately settled in advance.

After cashing out, one’s initial bet is considered settled and will no longer appear on one’s open bets.

“We decided to introduce this unique feature on our platform in order to give our customers the best user experience and also to heed to calls from betting fanatics across the country who wanted the cash-out feature,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi.