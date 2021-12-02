NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale set for Karen Country Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – The ultimate showdown in the 2021 NCBA Golf Series is set to take place Friday at the Karen Country Club when the par-72 course hosts the Series’ Grand Finale.

The event will be the 23rd on the 2021 NCBA Golf Series Calendar, where 105 players who qualified to play through the 21 seniors’ events in the Series are expected to battle it out for the ultimate honour of being crowned the overall Series champion.

The playing field comprises five top finishers – overall winner, men’s winner, men’s runner-up, ladies’ winner, and ladies’ runner-up – from each of the 21 events. Among them are three junior golfers who emerged overall winners at their respective clubs’ legs of the Series.

The three are eleven-year-old Cherono Kipkorir, who emerged overall winner at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club; eleven-year-old, Mumbi Gatu, who was crowned overall winner at the Limuru Country Club; and twelve-year-old Nathan Mwangi, who won at the Karen event. Nathan also emerged victorious at Karen during the two-day Junior Golf Tournament held in August when he took the winner’s spot in the 12-year-olds category.

The Series, which teed off in January this year at the Thika Golf Club, has seen the participation of close to 3,000 golfers taking part across the participating golf clubs, making it one of the most successful golf series in the 2021 Kenyan golf calendar.

For the Grand Finale, NCBA Group has planned an elaborate event that will crown the year-long Series. The event will feature a series of activities culminating in an elegant gala event to award and celebrate the winners.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said:

“We are thrilled to be holding our Grand Finale this Friday as a culmination of what has been an extremely successful golf series. To have the top players from across the Series battling it out for top honours at one of Kenya’s most pristine golf courses is the pinnacle of all the work that the entire team behind this Series has put into ensuring that the Bank’s vision for the sport comes to fruition.

“With stakes being high for the Finale, we expect that the level of competition will similarly be heightened, and therefore look forward to seeing top golf from all those who will take part in the event as we crown the ultimate winner who will be taking home the title and prizes valued up to Ksh. 50,000.”

“We are extremely pleased with the fact that three of the over 100 golfers who qualified to play at the Grand Finale are juniors who emerged overall winners at their clubs’ events. This speaks to what we set to achieve at the onset of this Series: to nurture golf talent early to transform Kenya’s fortunes at local, regional, and global golf events. This is only a start; we believe we are on the right track towards achieving this.”