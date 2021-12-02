Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Abel Kipsang speaks during the Athletes' consultative forum at Mt. Elgon High atitude training centre in Kaptama, Bungoma county

Athletics

Many Kenyan athletes tempted to seek greener pastures in Uganda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Athletics Kenya held another consultative forum with stakeholders in West Pokot County at Kishaunet Showground in Kapenguria.

The series of heart-to-heart meetings, which began a month ago at Ngong’, were mooted to identify pertinent issues affecting athletics and plausible solutions to the same.

Overall, stakeholders who spoke at today’s meeting moaned about the increasing neglect of athletes at the county and national levels.

Long-distance runner Peter Gushu said many athletes have contemplated switching allegiance to neighbouring Uganda due to the better conditions in the East African rivals.

“Seems gold for Uganda has more value than ours because there is no way you can explain the disparity in how our neighbors are received and awarded after major events. As an athlete, I also want to feel good and appreciated. How about even name roads after our athletes who have brought a lot of honour,” quizzed Gushu.

Gushu argued the fact that past Kenyan-born athletes in Uganda have been well-catered is increasingly enticing others back home to tread the same route.

“The reality of the matter is that a big number of our athletes here have lost hope. The situation is not getting any better but worse. All we are asking for is support and appreciation that is not forthcoming,” he said.

He appealed to the agencies concerned to improve the county’s state of infrastructures and training facilities before the situation gets out of hand.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Cornelius Ndiwa speaks during the Athletes’ consultative forum at Mt. Elgon High atitude training centre in Kaptama, Bungoma county

Marathoner Gladys Kiprotich said, despite the region’s favourable climate, good training altitude, and abundant talent, the lack of modern facilities continues to be a drawback.

“Even with all the above conditions, it is absolutely difficult to reach the highest level without facilities. Neither the national nor county government is working towards giving us tracks to train from, they are not even following up to address some of our minimum problems,” she said.

The Elgeyo Marakwet native further challenged Athletics Kenya to consider awarding more athletes during weekend meetings.

“The country has an abundance of talents and therefore you’d expect stiff competition at all levels, so my appeal to AK is that they award the top 20 athletes in each category so as to motivate the athletes,” Kiprotich added. Program coordinator John Kimetto lauded the impact of the meetings in 15 regions across the country.

“I am happy because we have obtained the data we wanted. We wanted to reach as many athletes as possible. That is why we have been having the one-day event. It will be a marathon for us as a federation because we took advantage of the off-season, especially for the track athletes. After the meetings, we intend to compile the reports and come up with one detailed report for action,” Kimetto said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved