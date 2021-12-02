Legendary Tergat unopposed ahead of NOC-K elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 2 – Legendary Paul Tergat will serve for another four-year term as the National Olympic Committee of Kenya president after being unopposed in the coming elections slated for December 9.

Other candidates who return unopposed are Athlete Representatives Hellen Obiri (Women) and Humphrey Kayange (Male).

The 1st deputy president has attracted three candidates with incumbent Shadrack Maluki of the Kenya Judo Federation facing a challenge from John Mwangangi Kilonzo from the Kenya Rugby Union and Col (Rtd) Nashon Randiek of the Kenya Hockey Union.

Kenya Volleyball Federation boss Waithaka Kioni, who is seeking to defend his 2nd deputy president seat will battle it out with athletics legendary Tegla Loroupe.

Acting National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary General Francis Mutuku alongside treasurer Eliud Kariuki during a press briefing on June 3, 2020

Francis Mutuku, who has served as the acting Secretary General will seek to go a notch higher and vie for the Secretary General position alongside Francis Kinyili Paul who served in the position for a long period and Kenya Table Tennis chief Andrew Mudibo.

Mohamed Shoaib, James Chacha anD Francis Njeru will vie for the deputy Secretary General spot while Eliud Kariuki will defend his Treasurer seat that has attracted one other candidate who is Moses Mbuthia.