LeBron James faces a spell on the sidelines after entering the NBA's Covid-19 protocols

James out of Kings clash after entering Covid protocols

LOS ANGELES, USA, Dec 1 – LeBron James was ruled out of the Los Angeles Lakers’ clash with the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday after entering the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols, the team said.

It was unclear if James had tested positive for the coronavirus or whether he had come into close contact with someone who had.

The Lakers superstar, who has been vaccinated, must now return two negative tests before being allowed to return to the court.

If James has tested positive, he could face up to 10 days on the sidelines, according to US media reports.

James and the rest of the Lakers roster were fully vaccinated before the start of the season in order to comply with local restrictions in Los Angeles.

The four-time MVP had earlier this year declined to say whether he would take the vaccine but in September said he had opted to be vaccinated in order to protect “me and my family.”

However, James attracted criticism in some quarters after saying it was not his job to encourage other players to get vaccinated.

“I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods,” James said in September.

“I know what I did for me and my family. I know what some of my friends did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities, and things they want to do, that’s not my job.”

