Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Kostas Tsimikas after the 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid

Football

Klopp urges Liverpool not to lash out in revenge at Everton

Published

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, Nov 30 – Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool cannot lose their heads looking for revenge when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Virgil van Dijk suffered a season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury when the sides last met at Goodison Park 13 months ago due to a wild lunge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Thiago Alcantara was also sidelined for months by Richarlison’s late challenge in a bad-tempered contest despite the absence of fans.

For the first time in nearly three years, a derby will take place in front of a full house at Goodison as Everton aim to halt their slide by damaging Liverpool’s title challenge.

But Klopp said the Reds have to concentrate on letting their football do the talking.

“We play football. We are still an emotional team but you have to use the emotion in the right way and that’s the plan,” Klopp said on Tuesday.

“We know what our supporters want and we try to fulfil their dreams and wishes.

“Derby games are more in focus but from our point it is a football game which we have to approach like a normal one.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Van Dijk scored his first goal since returning to full fitness on Saturday in a 4-0 demolition of Southampton as Liverpool closed to within two points of league leaders Chelsea.

Klopp believes it will be impossible for the Dutchman to forget what happened on his last trip to Goodison, but backed his talismanic centre-back to cope with the experience.

“Virgil is very experienced and he has now these kind of situations constantly since he was back where he has always dealt with all these kind of things,” added Klopp.

“He has to be completely free of all things he could have in his mind because of one issue in the past.”

Former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure as Everton manager after a run of just two points from a possible 21.

The Toffees have been without a number of key players due to injury.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has not featured since August, while Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Yerry Mina have also spent long spells out.

Doucoure made his return in a 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Sunday, while Richarlison is available after missing that match through suspension.

Benitez’s appointment was not popular among the Everton support for his history as a Champions League winning coach with Liverpool.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But the Spaniard is hoping that a first home win against their local rivals since 2010 can revive Everton’s season.

“It’s a massive game for us, the derby is always an opportunity to put things right,” said Benitez.

“A derby is always special in every country but I live in the city so the passion is massive and really important for everyone.

“That’s why I want to win and do well because for us as a club, it’s important to bring back the confidence and use an opportunity to change things for the rest of the season.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved