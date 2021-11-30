Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

China is determined to pull off a smooth Olympic Games unmarred by Covid-19

Sports

China says Omicron will ‘lead to challenges’ for Winter Olympics

Published

BEIJING, China, Nov 30 – China warned Tuesday that the fast-spreading Omicron Covid-19 variant would cause challenges in hosting next February’s Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Although China has largely quashed the coronavirus within its borders through travel restrictions and snap lockdowns, recurrent domestic outbreaks linked to the Delta variant have put the authorities on high alert.

“I think it will definitely lead to challenges linked to prevention and control,” foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, adding that Beijing “appreciates the efforts by South Africa in offering timely information” on the variant.

“But China has a lot of experience in responding to Covid-19,” Zhao added. “I firmly believe the Winter Olympics will be conducted smoothly.”

China is determined to pull off a smooth Olympic Games unmarred by Covid-19, in what would be a decisive propaganda win for Beijing’s zero-tolerance Covid strategy.

Thousands of athletes, media and participants arriving from overseas are required to enter a strict “closed-loop” bubble.

Organisers last month admitted that the virus would be the “biggest challenge” in hosting the Games.

But health authorities said they had the means to cope with the new variant.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“China has already done a good job of technical preparations” for the Omicron variant, said Xu Wenbo, head of the virus control institute at China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have many lines of technical research, including preliminary technical research into deactivated vaccines, protein-based vaccines and vector-based vaccines,” he said at a separate Tuesday briefing.

More than 1.1 billion people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Monday, according to health authorities.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved