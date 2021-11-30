Besieged Kenyan Football chief freed on Ksh 10mn cash bail

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – Besieged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Nick Mwendwa has been freed on a Khs10 million cash bail or Ksh 15 million bond after appearing in an anti-corruption Court in Nairobi on Tuesday.

Mwendwa, who is charged with four counts of fraudulent acquisition of public property has however been restricted from accessing FKF offices without the permission of the court as well as interfering with any of the prosecution witnesses either directly or indirectly through his proxies.

Mwendwa was re-arrested on Friday last week, spending the weekend in custody for mismanagement of the football body in the country.

He had been earlier released on a Ksh 4 million cash bail before the court closed the file after the State failed to charge him, only for things to change few days later.

-More to follow-

