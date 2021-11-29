Embattled FKF boss Mwendwa faces four charges, refuses to take plea

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 29 – Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa has refused to take plea on four charges pressed against him by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, citing a violation of his fundamental rights.

The embattled football boss appeared in court this afternoon after spending the weekend behind bars following his re-arrest last Friday.

He was arraigned before Anti-Corruption Court Senior Principal Magistrate Eunice Nyutu who ordered him detained until Tuesday afternoon when she will rule on the matter or whether to admit the charge sheet.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who grilled him all weekend have preferred three charges of fraudulent acquisition of public property and one count of conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption.

Mwendwa’s lawyers led by former Law Society of Kenya boss Eric Mutua protested to the court that Mwendwa’s rights were violated following his second arrest.

-More to follow