Quins get bragging rights over Impala in Ngong Road Derby as Kenya Cup kicks-off

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Kenya Harlequin started off its 2021/22 Kenya Cup campaign on a winning note after beating their rivals Impala Saracens 29-20 in the Ngong Road Derby hosted at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.

In other results, KCB RFC launched their title defence with a 18-10 victory over Homeboyz RFC in a match played at the Lions Den in Ruaraka, Mwamba lost 19-25 to Menengai Oilers in Nakuru while Strathmore Leos thrashed Nakuru 30-11 in the earlier kick-off played at the RFUEA Grounds.

At the Kakamega Show Ground, last season’s runners up Kabras Sugar mauled Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad 49-3 while Masinde Muliro punished Nondescripts 24-15 in Lurambi.

This weekend saw the women’s league make a debut with Mwamba winning 38-13 against Nakuru, Ruck it were humiliated 7-98 by Yamanashi Impala Saracens while the match pitting Homeboyz against Nothern Suburbs was postponed.

At the Ngong Road Derby, an Impala penalty gave them a 3-0 lead through Quinto Ongo’s penalty, but Quins responded, first missing a penalty in front of the sticks before Elisha Koronya’s grounding the ball for a 5-3 lead. Kenya Harlrquins’ Leroy Kamau celebrates a try with teammates. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Further tries from Mark Wandeto and Leroy Kamau’s converted trysaw Quins go 17-3 up after 25 minutes of play, a lead they held until the interval.

Impala would respond with Tariq Ngige’s converted try after the interval, bring the score to 17-10 before Quins landed their bonus point try through Wandeto.

The drama was far from over, Impala, coached by Oscar Osir and his assistant Alex Agalo clawing back to within two points courtesy of Samuel Mbeche’s converted try.

Sheldon Kahi’s converted try gave Quins a nine-point buffer, a lead that they held to the end.

Impala Club coach Oscar Osir. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

-Leos win-

Strathmore Leos hard earlier got the 2021/22 Kenya Cup season underway with a 30-11 win over Nakuru, leading 13-6 at the break.

Brunson Madigu got them ahead with a penalty kick before Fred Odongo responded in kind for Nakuru. George Ooro and Philemon Olang touched down for the Leos in between Odongo’s second penalty to wrap up the first half proceedings.

Ooro grabbed his brace after the restart before Emmanuel Mboya went over for Nakuru’s only try. Arnold Muita would then convert Matthew Mogaya’ try. Festus Safari went over the whitewash for a fifth try for the students, securing the win for Louis Kisia’s charge. Mwamba’s Janet Okello take on Top Fry Nakuru defence. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Collated Match Day 1 Results

Kabras Sugar 49 Blak Blad 3

Masinde Muliro 24 Nondescripts 15

KCB 18 Homeboyz 10

Kenya Harlequin 29 Resolution Impala Saracens 20

Menengai Oilers 25 Mwamba 19

Strathmore Leos 30 Topfry Nakuru 11

Women’s Kenya Cup

Ruck It 7 Yamanashi Impala Saracens 98

Mwamba 38 Topfry Nakuru 13

Homeboyz v Northern Suburbs postponed