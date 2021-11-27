Kenya falls further to 7th place final in Dubai 7s

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Kenya dropped to the 7th place final after going down 33-5 to Great Britain in the 5th place final semi in the season opening Dubai 7s played on Saturday.

Shujaa will now face Ireland in the duel to find out who finished 7th after Ireland were eliminated by Australia.

Australia will meet Great Britain in the 5th place final.

It was not a good display from the Kenyan side that was dominated despite giving the Britons a run for their money in the tightly contested energy sapping first half that ended 7-5 infavour of Great Britain.

The second half belonged to Great Britain who scored three quick tries to seal the game.

Kenya were relegated to the 5th place final semi after losing 19-5 to double Olympic champions Fiji in the Cup quarter-final.

Kenya started off well in the first half, dominating the first four minutes, with it’s physicality to pin down a relatively new Fiji side to their area.

That forced the Fijians who had 11 debutants to make schoolboy errors which Shujaa maximized to draw the first blood thanks to Herman Humwa who went over after being awarded a penalty from close range, but the conversion was missed to take a 5-0 lead.

However, a minute later Fiji struck back after Kenya was penalized, seeing the Fijians take a fast lineout and speed off to the try-line with a converted try and take a two-point lead.

They extend their lead after taking advantage of Kenya’s mistakes when Jeff Oluoch who had an opportunity to score from close range blew up the chance when he miscued his kick to see Fiji break through the open field, side stepping Kenyan defenders to dot down for the converted try, taking a 14-5 lead at half time.

Coming back for the last half, the Innocent Simiyu charges could not match the Fijians who got their groove back and they scored the only try in the second stanza from a line-out after a penalty was awarded at the breakdown to take 14 points lead and hold on to win the match and progress to the semi finals for the first time since 2018 and hey will face Mike Friday’s USA.