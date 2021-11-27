Kenya drops to 5th place final in Dubai 7s, to face Great Britain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – Kenya dropped to the fifth-place final challenge after going down 19-5 to double Olympic Games champions Fiji in the quarter-finals of the season opening Dubai 7s played on Saturday morning.

Kenya started off well in the first half, dominating the first four minutes, with it’s physicality to pin a relatively new Fiji side to their area.

That forced the Fijians who had 11 debutants to make schoolboy errors which Shujaa maximized to draw the first blood thanks to Herman Humwa who went over after being awarded a penalty from close range, but the conversion was missed to take a 5-0 lead.

however, a minute later Fiji struck back after Kenya was penalized, seeing the Fijians take a fast lineout and speed off to the try-line with a converted try and take a two-point lead.

They extend their lead after taking advantage of Kenya’s errors when Jeff Oluoch who had an opportunity to score from close range blew up the chance when he miscued his kick to see Fiji break through the broken field, side stepping Kenyan defenders to dot down for the converted try, taking a 14-5 lead at half time.

Coming back for the last half, the Innocent Simiyu charges could not match the Fijians who got their groove back and they scored the only try in the second stanza from a line-out after a penalty was awarded at the breakdown to take 14 points lead and hold on to win the match and progress to the semi finals for the first time since 2018 and hey will face Mike Friday’s USA.

Meanwhile Kenya booked a date with Great Britain in the fifth-place final semi after the Britons were beaten by USA while South Africa takes on Argentina in the other last four duel.

The other semi pairing in the fifth place final will see Ireland square it out with Australia.

