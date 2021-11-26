Connect with us

Kenya squeezes through to Dubai 7s Cup quarters

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The national Sevens team squeezed into the Cup Quarterfinals of the season opening Dubai 7s as the best third placed team after finishing third Pool B with five points.

Shujaa, who will face titans Fiji in the last four, had only managed to pick one win in the group stages beating Spain 26-12 in their last match after going down 14-7 to USA and 22-17 to Argentina.  

In the other pairings, Argentina faces Ireland, South Africa lock horns with Australia while USA plays Great Britain.

Kenya will be seeking to start on a high in the season after finishing third last season that had less core sides after the impact of the COVID-19.

The Innocent Simiyu side is mainly composes of a younger team skippered by Nelson Oyoo after the retirement of Andrew Amonde while veterans Collins Injera, Sammy Oliech and Willy Ambaka among others were left out.

