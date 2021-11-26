Connect with us

Maradona and Pele, the two footballing greats, pose after playing a match at a sponsors event in Paris during Euro 2016. But who was the greatest of them all?

Football

‘Friends forever’: Pele remembers Maradona

Published

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Nov 26 Brazilian football great Pele paid tribute to his fellow legend Diego Maradona Thursday on the first anniversary of the Argentine’s death at age 60.

“One year without Diego. Friends forever,” Pele wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of the two of them embracing with big grins.

Pele and Maradona, who never faced each other on the pitch, often vie for the title of best footballer in history.

But Pele, 81, has put their sometimes-testy rivalry behind him since Maradona’s death, focusing instead on the warm friendship they also shared.

“The world has lost a legend,” he wrote the day Maradona died of a heart attack.

“One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky.”

Pele and Maradona were jointly named best player of the 20th century by FIFA in 2000 — the Brazilian chosen by a jury of experts, the Argentine in a popular vote by fans.

