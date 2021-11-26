Carl Tundo’s Nanyuki Rally victory nullified, Virani awarded win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 26 – The newly constituted Kenya Motorsports Federation National Appeals Board has nullified Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo’s win at the Nanyuki Rally and instead awarded victory to Aakif Virani of Arrow Racing Team.

The decision made by the three-man board ruled that Tundo and his navigator Tim Jessop had breached Article 11.13 of the National Competition Rules which stipulates that “a competitor cannot be towed out of a special stage or liaison section unless he/she has retired from the event”.

Tundo and Jessop were offered assistance by Jasmeet Chana who pushed their car until it restarted after stalling at the control end of the power stage in Nanyuki.

He had initially been handed a five-minute penalty for outside assistance, but still ended up winning the race.

The decision by the Appeals Board handed Aakif his maiden Kenya National Rally Championship maiden victory and made him the new Division One champion with the Guru Nanak season finale tp spare.

At the same time, Baldev Charger, who had been handed a massive 20-minute penalty for going off the route more than once in Nanyuki thus ending up in 10th, was disqualified by the Appeals Board for breaching Article 11.11 (b) of the NCRs.

The Article states that any competitor seen off the designated route by a judge of fact or tracking system gets a 10-minute penalty on the first offense and exclusion on the second offense.

The Appeals Board also decided to issue a warning to Aakif Virani and a fine of Sh150,000 being applied with suspension of the sentence, subject to further breach of a similar nature for the period up to December 2022

The Appeals Board also confirmed the current standings of KNRC after confirmation of Nanyuki situation.

KNRC STANDINGS AFTER PENULTIMATE THIKA RALLY

1 Carl Tundo 166

2 Baldev Chager 141

3 Jasmeet Chana 120

4 Aakif Virani 93

5 Karan Patel 84

6 Onkar Rai 73

7 Mcrae Kimathi 61

8 Nikhil Sachania 53

9 Maxine Wahome 52

10 Tejveer Rai 49