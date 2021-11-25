Connect with us

Nick Mwendwa in court. PHOTO/Capital FM News

Football

No charge. You are free sir! – Prosecution fails to press charges against Mwendwa

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Prosecution has failed to prefer charges against embattled Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa having arrested him two weeks ago for alleged misappropriation of government funds.

The prosecution told the court Thursday that there were no charges to be filed against him after investigations that started two weeks ago.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu has also ordered for Mwendwa to be refunded the Sh4mn cash bail he deposited when he was freed after spending the weekend behind bars.

This is a massive win for Mwendwa who had been deposed from office and CS Amina Mohamed created a caretaker committee to run the Federation.

-More to follow

