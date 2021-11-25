Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson's proposed Malawian cannabis ambassador role has divided opinion

Boxing

Malawi asks Mike Tyson to back budding cannabis sector

Published

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson’s proposed Malawian cannabis ambassador role has divided opinion © AFP / Patrick T. FALLON

LILONGWE, Malawi, Nov 25 Malawi has approached American heavyweight boxing great Mike Tyson to become brand ambassador for the southern African country’s nascent medicinal cannabis industry in a bid to attract investment.

The request was contained in a letter written to Tyson early this month and seen by AFP this week.

Tyson is expected to bring expertise and help start mass production as a member of a national cannabis industry association in the United States but is yet to respond to the proposition.

Malawi decriminalised cannabis for medicinal and industrial purposes in 2020, following other African nations in seeking to profit from growing industrial demand for the hemp.

But the industry is struggling to grow, stalled by expensive licences and a lack of investors and buyers.

The government hopes Tyson’s backing would “rope in some investors and even potential buyers,” said agriculture ministry spokesman Gracian Lungu.

“We have been facing a lot of challenges and the progress has been very slow,” Lungu told AFP on Wednesday.

The retired professional boxer has long advocated the legalisation of cannabis and launched his own brand of weed products last month.

But his potential appointment has raised controversy, with a Malawian think-tank accusing the government of seeking to collaborate with a “sex offender”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tyson, 55, was found guilty in 1992 of raping an 18-year-old woman.

He was sentenced to six years’ prison and four years’ probation. He was released in 1995.

In a statement, the Centre for Public Accountability said it failed to “comprehend why Malawi would want to have a convicted rapist as its brand ambassador” amid government efforts to curb violence against women.

Lungu dismissed their concern, saying that Tyson was released on parole for good behaviour and had not committed any other crimes.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved