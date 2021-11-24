Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

One person was arrested for throwing a water bottle at Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet at the start of their match at Lyon

Football

Suspended sentence for Lyon fan who struck Payet with bottle

Published

LYON, France, Nov 24 The Lyon fan who threw a bottle at Marseille captain Dimitri Payet in a weekend Ligue 1 match was on Tuesday handed a six-month suspended prison sentence.

Wilfried Serriere, 32, was also banned from Lyon’s Parc OL stadium for five years as a result of Sunday’s incident.

Earlier Tuesday French football chiefs held crisis talks with high ranking French government ministers to identify ways to combat the wave of violence that has rocked Ligue 1 this season.

Payet required treatment after being struck on the side of the head as he prepared to take a corner for the visitors in the fifth minute, prompting both teams to return to the changing rooms.

“I don’t know what was going through my mind,” Serriere told the court in Lyon.

A food delivery driver, he was ordered to pay the Marseille skipper one euro in symbolic damages. He apologised to Payet, and said it had not been his intention to hit him.

On Monday Lyon were instructed to play their next home game behind closed doors ahead of a ruling on the affair due from the French professional football league (LFP) on December 8.

Sunday’s trouble was just the latest in a season blighted by crowd violence, triggering the talks in Paris hosted by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and attended by the LFP, club presidents, Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu and Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LFP chief president Vincent Labrune spoke of the “absolute urgency” to find solutions, with proposals to tackle the problem due to be announced next month.

Payet, who had been heckled by Lyon supporters while warming up before kick-off, was also hit by a bottle during a game at Nice in August.

Nice were docked a point.

Last week Marseille were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors after trouble against Paris Saint-Germain.

Payet had called for calm from supporters ahead of the match against PSG on October 24, but his appeal fell on deaf ears as both Neymar and Lionel Messi were targeted by projectiles.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved