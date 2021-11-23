Connect with us

Faith Kipyegon

Athletics

Kipyegon makes final shortlist for World Athletics Awards

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23 – Double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon has made it to the final shortlist of the Female World Athlete of the Year in the 2021 World Athletics Awards slated for December 1 virtually.

The five athletes, who represent five countries from four area associations, have produced some exceptional performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2021, at the Tokyo Olympic Games, one-day meeting circuits and other events around the world.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans voted online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

The World Athletics Council’s vote counted for 50% of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes each counted for 25% of the final result.

The finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Sifan Hassan, NED

– Olympic 5000m and 10,000m champion

– Olympic 1500m bronze medallist

– Broke the world 10,000m record

Faith Kipyegon, KEN

– Olympic 1500m champion

– Diamond League 1500m champion

– Kenyan 1500m record

Sydney McLaughlin, USA

– Olympic 400m hurdles champion

– Olympic 4x400m champion

– Set two world 400m hurdles records

Yulimar Rojas, VEN

– Olympic triple jump champion

– Diamond League triple jump champion

– World triple jump record

Elaine Thompson-Herah, JAM

– Olympic 100m, 200m and 4x100m champion

– Diamond League 100m champion

– National 100m and 200m records, second fastest of all time

In this article:
