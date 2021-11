NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama clinched his first trophy for new club CF Montreal after they beat Toronto by a solitary goal to win the Canadian Championship.

Romell Quioto (Kioto) scored the solitary goal in the 72nd minute as Montreal qualified for next season’s CONCACAF Champions League with the victory.

Wanyama joined the club in March last year after leaving Tottenham Hotspur and has grown in rank and stature to become the club captain.