Baringo athletes decry unscrupulous brokers

BARINGO, Kenya, Nov 22 – The third cluster of Athletics Kenya National Consultative Forum kicked off in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County where athletes asked the federation to intervene and rid the game of unscrupulous brokers.

Athletes said many of them live in squalor conditions with nothing to show for their efforts because of these brokers who con them of their winnings after taking them abroad for competitions.

According to Christopher Komen who is a marathoner, many youths have been lured into skewed deals that favour the managers instead of the athletes.

“We have a lot of brokers in the sport and it’s good the federation has decided to visit athletes and get their views. We have suffered for a long time and I know of athletes who became poor because of those who pretend to manage their wealth,” said Komen.

Komen also said that the federation should create an office that will hire professionals like physiotherapists who will assist young upcoming athletes.

“We have a lot of challenges as athletes and the main one is lack of physiotherapists. We want to ask the federation to come to our aid because we pick injuries while training and it takes a while before we are in good shape to train again,” added Komen.

Furthermore, athletes complained of lack of food and training facilities to prepare them optimally for upcoming races. Mercy Kimutai (5000m) speaks during the AK consultative forum in Kapcholoi, Eldama Ravine in Baringo county on November 22,2021

Mercy Kimutai, who specialises in 5,000m and 10,000m, said upcoming athletes find it hard to train because they don’t have enough food.

“For one to train well, you have to eat well and this has been hard for many upcoming who don’t have a camp. Some of the athletes come from poor backgrounds and lack sufficient food makes them quit their career,” said Kimutai.

She also urged AK to create a kitty and follow up on various camps because athletes have a lot of challenges that need attention.

“As girls, we need a supply of sanitary pads because we are abled differently and this is a big problem to many. They find it hard to come out and express what they are going through. We are happy that the federation is here to listen to our issues,” added Kimutai.

The next forum shall be held in Strawberg, Uasin Gishu County.