Rally technology hits Thika town as action returns after a 12-year hiatus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Organizers of this weekend’s KCB Thika Rally are leaving nothing to chance regarding safety of spectators and competitors.

Tomorrow’s event, which revs off at the Thika-based Mount Kenya University (MKU), will be privileged with services of a state-of-the-art RBI rRally Management System designed to track competition cars in real time.

The system, according to Thika Rally Tracking Officer Harry Sagoo, comprises of a transponder for each vehicle, a cloud-based management portal, mobile apps, and timing/management accessories, all of which together provide advanced vehicle-to-vehicle/race control safety warnings, global tracking coverage and automated timing features.

In the event that a rally car experiences difficulty or is involved in an accident, organisers are able to pinpoint the location of the competitor in distress to enable the organisation to take appropriate action.

Sagoo explains: “Motorsport has always been a sport with an element of risk, hence the need for a sophisticated management system to track the rally traffic in real time. The system was introduced in Kenya five years ago when timing disputes were becoming the order of the day. The system also provides live timing as soon as drivers check into the controls. This is a major step forward for organisers more so as Kenya prepares to host the 2022 edition of WRC,” said Sagoo.

Tracking Officer, Harjit Sagoo installs Geo Traq system to rally car number 19 during the KCB Thika Rally Scrutineering at Kasarani Sports Center.

Meanwhile, rally cars completed a rigorous pre-event inspection outside Kasarani Stadium’s WRC Safari secretariat where over 17 cars were cleared to participate in tomorrow’s rally.

Clerk of the Course, Hellen Shiri nevertheless noted that safety and COVID-19 guidelines will apply for all and sundry attending the event.

Shiri, who is also the WRC Safari Rally Secretary, added that spectators will only be allowed access to the long Buffalo stage a day prior to the raceday.

“The essence is to avoid spectator traffic on Sunday given the fact that the Buffalo stage will be live from 8:18am. Otherwise, those coming on Sunday can view action from the MKU Pavilion. Rally-sport events make up a substantial part of the sports tourism market in the country,” Shiri explained.

“Some of Kenya’s biggest sporting events like WRC Safari, provide great opportunities for sports tourism. In terms of tourism development, KNRC events like Thika Rally can be catalysts of economic opportunities, when there is proper use of destination branding and infrastructure development.,” Shiri added.

Part of the highlight for the event is the designated 3.2km spectator stage at the MKU Graduation Pavilion where fans will be allocated parking outside the venue and walk into the designated viewing area. The Pavillion stage will be repeated twice as SS2 and SS6.

The repeat run of 28.48km Ndula stage is the designated power stage where the top three drivers will earn bonus points towards the championship.

Issa Amwari and his partner Job Njiru in an Evolution 10 will be the first ones of the ramp tomorrow followed by Jasmeet Chana, Eric Bengi, leader Carl Tundo and defending Champion Baldev Chager. Chief Scrutineering officer George Bruno(R) inspects a rally car during the KCB Thika Rally Scrutineering at Kasarani Sports Center.

DRAFT ITINERARY (1ST CAR)- SUNDAY 21ST NOVEMBER

08:00: Start MKU Pavilion

08:18: SS1-Bufallo 1 (31.13km)

09:16: SS2-Ananas 1 (21.92km)

09:54: SS3-Pavillion 1 (3.52km)

10:02: HOLDING IN-MKU

10.17: Service A In

SERVICE A-MKU (30mins)

10:47: Service A Out-REFUEL

11:05: SS4-Ndula 1 (25.48km)

11:48: SS5 -Bufalo 2 (31.13Km)

12:36: SS6 Pavilion 2 (3.52km)

12.44: SERVICE B IN

SERVICE B-MKU (30mins)

13:14-Service B out/HOLDING IN

13.29: HOLDING OUT

13.42: Ndula 2 -Power Stage (25.48km)

SERVICE D -MKU (10mins)

14.27: Service out /Parc Ferme In

SEEDED ENTRY LIST-KCB RSC THIKA RALLY

1 (#10) Issa Amwari Job Njiru – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

2 (#9) Jasmeet Chana Ravi Chana – Mitsubishi Evolution 10 RC2

3 (#7) Eric Bengi Peter Mutuma – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

4 (#8) Karan Patel Tauseef Khan – Ford Fiesta

5 ( #3) Carl Tundo Tim Jessop – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

6 (#1) Baldev Chager Ravi Soni – Volkswagen Polo

7 (#23) Aakif Virani Azhar Bhatti – Skoda Fabia RC2

8 (#24) McRae Kimathi Mwangi Kioni -Ford Fiesta

9 (#57) Hamza Anwar Adnan Din – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

10 (#55) Piero Canobbio Shameer Yusuf – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

11 (#39) Nzioka Waita Tuta Mionki – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

12(#32) Evans Kavisi Absalom Aswani – Mitsubishi Evolution 10

13 (#20) Nikhil Sachania Deep Patel -Mitsubishi Evolution 10

14 (#19) John Ng’a ng’a Edward Ndukui -Subaru Impreza

15 (#25) Steve Mwangi Dennis Mwenda – Subaru Impreza

16 (#58) Maxine Wahome Linet Ayuko – Subaru Impreza

17 (67) Kush Patel Mudasar Chaudry -Subaru Impreza

18 (34) Daren Miranda Amman Shah – Subaru Impreza

19 (22) Edward Maina Anthony Gichohi – Subaru Impreza

20 (61) John Fernandes Rattos Nique – Subaru Impreza