Madaraka’s Black Mamba Handball boosted ahead of Club Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 – Former Kenya Handball Federation national champions Black Mamba has received a shot in the arm after getting playing kits and a cash donation from Makadara business man Antony Waithaka ahead of the annual East and Central Handball Club Championships set to be held from November 28 in Tanzania.

Waithaka, who is also contesting for Makadara Parliamentary seat, gave out two sets of uniforms and cash award to help the team with its logistics around preparations of team.

“This team has been a pride of Makadara for very many years and I want to assure them that we will be supporting them as they prepare to go to Dar es Salaam and we will be praying for you to bring the trophy home,” Waithaka said.

The businessman, who will be seeking to win the Makadara seat said that the constituency is well known from way back for producing great sportsmen and that he will prioritise sports as an economic activity once elected to parliament.

The Kaloleni based handball outfit will be seeking to return to the East African showpiece ready to sting as the tournament returns this year after it was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Established in1980, Black Mamba is a well-known Kenyan Handball circles with their base in Kaloleni area in Nairobi and has participated in the annual East Africa tournament for the last ten years.

Black Mamba finished in second position at the East African tournament in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 and will be aiming to break the glass ceiling with a win in Dar es Salaam this year.

