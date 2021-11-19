Team Kenya for Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do selection set for this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Kenyan Tong–IL-Moo–Do selection will take place over the weekend in Mombasa and Nairobi respectively ahead of the ninth edition of Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo- Do Martial Arts Championship to be held at the Aga Khan Academy Multipurpose hall in Mombasa December 11-22.

During the two-day selection organized by the Kenya Tong–IL Moo–Do Federation this weekend, participants will be accorded an opportunity to compete and qualify for places in team Jasiri.

In the 2021 championship in Mombasa, 25 nations have confirmed participation after their countries eased the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Among the countries expected to participate and to try to defeat host team Jasiri, are Paraguay, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Brazil, Cyprus, Cote D’Ivoire, Philippines, South Korea, Cambodia, Japan, Republic of Congo, Iran, Turkey, Zambia, Malaysia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Burkina Faso, Central Africa Republic, Nepal, Angola, United States of America, and Germany.

Kenya Tong –IL Moo –Do Federation chairman Master Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa said the Kenyan team will be composed of men and women in this year’s World Championship Status tournament.

“Competitors will be between 8 to 55 years old and will compete in individual categories, and teams,’’ Ingalwa said.

Further, the chairman said the annual championship will be hosted courtesy of the collaboration and support between the Kenya Tong –IL Moo –Do Federation, the Government of Kenya through the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage and the World Tong-IL Moo-Do Federation.

Ingalwa, also the President of Tong –IL Moo –Do in Africa stated that the championship is open to Karate, Tae Kwon Do, Judo, Kung-fu, Aikido, Jiu-jitsu, Ninjustu, Wushu and other alternative martial arts.

‘’This is expected to bring an increased number of international participants compared to the previous years,” he affirmed.

During the 12-day tournament, the participants will be trained on martial arts skills, learn character education and participate in martial arts styles that include demonstration, sparring, special techniques and form competition.

“The trainings to be done to all competitors will be offered by the international masters and grandmasters from the World Tong- IL Moo-Do Federation, ‘’he added, “We will also reserve days for voluntary community service, and for sports tourism at our historical sites and Wildlife parks.”

Also to grace the tournament, the founder of Tong-IL Moo-Do, great grand master Joon Ho Seuk and the World Tong Il Moo Do Federation President grandmaster Takamistu Hoshiko are expected to attend.