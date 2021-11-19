Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenya

Namcos names ‘next Andrew Amonde’ in shujaa squad for Dubai Sevens

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Kevin Wekesa, described by head coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu as the next Andrew Amonde, is among two debutants who have been named in the travelling squad of 12 for the Dubai Sevens scheduled for next week.

Simiyu has named Wekesa and Tony Omondi in the squad in line for their debuts while there is a recall for Edmund Anya.

Wekesa was part of the Morans squad at the Safari Sevens while Anya played for Shujaa and earned his permanent slot.

“We are looking at how to improve on our team execution in the quest to attain our set targets. Wekesa has a lot of potential, we indeed view him as the next Andrew Amonde. Omondi was in line for his debut in Vancouver until a concussion ruled him out.”

“Anya played well during the pre-season Safari 7s, and apart from his pace and ball carrying ability,  brings another dimension in the air,” said coach Innocent Simiyu.

The team will be skippered by Nelson Oyoo.

Shujaa have been drawn in Pool B with the USA, Argentina and Spain for the opening tournament.

Shujaa Squad to Dubai:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Nelson Oyoo (Topfry Nakuru, captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Levi Amunga (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Tony Omondi* (Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz),Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens), Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Kelvin Wekesa* (Kabras Sugar)

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved