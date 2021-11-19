Namcos names ‘next Andrew Amonde’ in shujaa squad for Dubai Sevens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Kevin Wekesa, described by head coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu as the next Andrew Amonde, is among two debutants who have been named in the travelling squad of 12 for the Dubai Sevens scheduled for next week.

Simiyu has named Wekesa and Tony Omondi in the squad in line for their debuts while there is a recall for Edmund Anya.

Wekesa was part of the Morans squad at the Safari Sevens while Anya played for Shujaa and earned his permanent slot.

“We are looking at how to improve on our team execution in the quest to attain our set targets. Wekesa has a lot of potential, we indeed view him as the next Andrew Amonde. Omondi was in line for his debut in Vancouver until a concussion ruled him out.”

“Anya played well during the pre-season Safari 7s, and apart from his pace and ball carrying ability, brings another dimension in the air,” said coach Innocent Simiyu.

The team will be skippered by Nelson Oyoo.

Shujaa have been drawn in Pool B with the USA, Argentina and Spain for the opening tournament.

Shujaa Squad to Dubai:

Nelson Oyoo (Topfry Nakuru, captain), Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin), Alvin Otieno (KCB), Johnstone Olindi (KCB), Levi Amunga (KCB), Billy Odhiambo (Mwamba), Daniel Taabu (Mwamba), Tony Omondi* (Mwamba), Bush Mwale (Homeboyz), Jeff Oluoch (Homeboyz),Alvin Marube (Impala Saracens), Edmund Anya (Impala Saracens), Timothy Mmasi (Masinde Muliro), Kelvin Wekesa* (Kabras Sugar)