Kenya 7s star ‘Buffa’ named October LG Sports Personality

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Kenya Sevens forward Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno has been named the LG/Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) Sports Personality for the month of October.

Otieno popularly known as ‘Buffa’ nicknamed from the Buffalo due to his power in tackling was awarded with a UHD LG 55-inch smart TV worth KSHS 105,000.

“I am short of words, very happy about this award. It’s been good to me more so after recovering from injury and seeing my game improve through and through. The sky’s the limit for now and I also urge all players to keep going and aim higher in sport,” Buffa, who was flanked by Kenya 7s head coach Innocent ‘Namcos’ Simiyu and captain Nelson Oyoo said. Shujaa’s Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno posing with trophy

LG East Africa Business Manager Paul Mumo said they are glad to see a growing murmur of upcoming and talented young sportsmen and women across diverse discipline, which is encouraging as it is a sign of the country’s diverse sporting heritage.

“We congratulate Alvin and wish him the very best in his future endeavors. I also salute the Shujaas for their achievements and making Kenyans proud. The award celebrates talented Kenyan sportsmen and women for their accomplishments. This is an initiative of LG in East Africa in partnership with SJAK,” Mumo said.

To win the monthly award, Buffa stood out after being named the MVP as Shujaa reclaimed the Safari Sevens title they last won in 2016, winning five out of the six matches they played in the tournament. LG Business manager Paul Mumo (L) presents the sports personality award to Shujaa’s Alvin ‘Buffa’ Otieno during the ceremony at Parklands Sports Club

Bufaa opened the scoring for Shujaa in the final against Germany, as the Kenyan side went on to win 12-5 and make sure the title remained in the country with the defending champions Morans having been beaten in the semis.

The former Kakamega High School alumnus who has since switched allegiance to KCB RFC for the 2021/22 season from Homeboyz in the local league has grown from strength to strength since winning the Singapore Sevens in 2016, having made his debut for the national team in Hong Kong the same year. Kenya 7s captain Nelson Oyoo (L) Alvin Otieno (C) and Head Coach Innocent Simiyu (R)

To win the coveted monthly award, Buffa beat top nominees among them rally driver Carl Tundo who lead compatriots Karan Patel and McRae Kimathi to a podium finish during the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally to seal the African Rally Championship (ARC).

Athlete Joyce Njeru who won the overall women’s World Mountain Racing Association (WMRA) World Cup title in Italy in the same month was also in contention.

Also nominated were Elisha Rotich who won the Paris Marathon in 2:04:18 and broke Kenenisa Bekele’s course record from 2014, Angela Tanui who won the Amsterdam Marathon in a course record of 2:17:51.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

LG Business manager Paul Mumo (L) , Alvin Otieno and SJAK treasurer Alex Isaboke

The also included Joyceline Jepkosgei who won the London Marathon in 2:17:43 which is the seventh fastest on the all-time list, Diana Kipyegoi and Benson Kipruto who won the women and men’s race at the Boston Marathon.

Also making the nomination list was Ulinzi Warrior’s Byron Mabonga who was instrumental in the side’s win against Cobra Sport of South Sudan to qualify for the Elite 16 in the Basketball Africa League (BAL) qualifiers.