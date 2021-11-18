Connect with us

Nick 'Commander' Okoth. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Boxing

Hit Squad boxers headline Jamal’s Cup Tournament in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – National team boxers headlined the Jamal’s Cup Tournament at Charter Hall which also serves as the 2022 Commonwealth Games Trials and 2022 AIBA Women World Championship which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey.

The tournament saw 122 Male boxers, 24 Female boxers from around the country including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Meru, battle it out on day 1 with over 36 bouts from the male boxers.

Hit squad members were also present, Africa Zone Three super heavyweight champion Elly Ajowi ready to defend his title at the national and international front, Olympians Elizabeth Akinyi, Boniface Mugunde and lightweight favorite Nick Okoth.

“This is a big tournament for us as boxing, it will be added in the event’s calendar of the boxing federation. It is also an opportunity for me, as a coach to scout for new talent,’’ Hit Squad Head Coach Benjamin Musa said.

Having been out of boxing competitions for about two years, the federation saw fit to bring in some boxing competitions and introduce the first edition of the tournament which will be held yearly called the Jamal’s Cup.

The competitions will also gear boxers towards January’s Africa Continental Championships.

Victor Odhiambo, (KDF) Said Hamza, (KONGOWEA) Antony Maina, and (PRISONS) Fred Onyango (NAIROBI) won the first day of Light Welter Weight 63 Kgs.

Lightweight 60kgs saw double Olympian Nick Okoth (KDF), Phillip Sabwa (KIBRA) and Francis Riziki (PRISON) bring glory to their clubs.

“This is the first edition but because we’ve been out for so long, we decided to have two. The second edition will be held in Kisumu Mid-December, in about a month. This will only be for the top 5 boxers in each category of this first edition,’’ noted Competition Secretary John Waweru.

The second day begins early today from 8.00 AM at Charter Hall.

