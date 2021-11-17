Connect with us

George Ford has 77 England caps

Rugby

England fly-half Ford swaps Leicester for Sale

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 17 – England fly-half George Ford will leave Leicester to join Premiership rivals Sale ahead of the 2022/23 season, the clubs announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old, who has won 77 caps for England, has signed a three-year deal at the club, based in the northwest of the country.

“It has been the most difficult decision of my career,” Ford said in a statement from Premiership leaders Leicester.

“I am proud and grateful to represent this great club at Leicester and I will give my all for the rest of my time at Tigers.”

In a separate statement posted on the Sharks’ website, Ford said: “I’m excited about what the future holds — playing rugby in the northwest, representing the club where I am from and helping drive Sale Sharks forward.”

Ford has been a regular under England coach Eddie Jones but was overlooked for the November internationals.

Sharks director of rugby Alex Sanderson said: “George Ford is world class — one of the very best fly-halves in the game over the past five years.

“This season he’s probably playing the best rugby of his career, so we’re getting him at the right time.”

In this article:
