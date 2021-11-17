Early kick-off in the Stellenbosch Challenge Finals as Simbas look to end on a high

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The national 15s team will on Saturday face Brazil in an early kick-off of the bronze match in the Stellenbosch Challenge hosted in South Africa.

The match will kick off earlier as compared to last weekend with the bronze tie taking place at 1:00pm EAT before the final between Namibia and Zimbabwe take place at 3:00pm EAT.

This World Rugby sanctioned tournament is aimed at helping all these teams prepare for the Rugby World Cup qualification journey.

Namibia, Zimbabwe and Kenya will head out to France in July next year for the Africa Regional RWC 2023 Qualifiers while Brazil will be seeking qualification through the America’s Regional Qualifiers process and they are joined by Chile, Paraguay and Colombia.

All teams have been staying at the Stellenbosch Academy of Sport where the organizers have ensured that the Covid19 protocols are followed.

They are in bio-secure bubbles where they are all getting tested twice a week to eliminate any risk of contracting the virus.

The matches will be live on the World Rugby Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

-By KRU Website-

