Sports betting firm Odibets omes to the rescue of ailing renowned reggae MC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Sports Betting firm Odibets under their Odimtaani initiative has come to the aid of renowned reggae hypeman, MC Fullstop.

Unknown to many, MC Fullstop whose real names are John Maina, has been bedridden for the past few weeks. Last week, he disclosed that he was suffering from a critical disease of the heart known as Labor Pneumonia.

“My sincere apologies to all fans for not being able to perform on radio, TV, clubs or events for now. I have been unwell and currently hospitalized and undergoing treatment for labor pneumonia at the Nairobi West Hospital,” he posted.

Touched by the reggae MC’s plight, betting firm Odibets decided to clear his Hospital bill. Through Odibets’ support, MC Fullstop was discharged from hospital on Monday after his bill estimated to be over half a million was cleared.

“We decided to support MC Fullstop who has been ailing for quite sometime. As a brand, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes,” said Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai.

“On behalf of MC Fullstop’s family, I would like to thank Odibets for coming out and helping my husband, words cannot express how grateful I am,” said MC Fullstop’s wife.

Mid this year, the Kenya reggae fraternity and Odibets came to the aid of ailing reggae DJ Lastborn.

Benson Ouma popularly known as DJ Lastborn had suffered a stroke for the second time.