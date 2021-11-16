Race against time as Team Goa gears up for KCB Thika Rally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – It’s all systems go as the two-car Team Goa gears up for the penultimate KCB RSC Thika Rally which is programmed start and finish at Mount Kenya University on Sunday.

The Team, comprising of Daren Miranda (Subaru Impreza N10) and John Fernandes (Subaru Impreza GC3 2WD), has begun putting final touches to their preparations well in time for the Rallye Sports Club (RSC) round of the KCB Kenya National Championship (KNRC).

Speaking during a pre-event interview, Miranda, who formed Team Goa earlier in the year along with Fernandes, noted that the KNRC offers them a great deal of technologically diverse challenge adding that their participation in Thika this weekend will demonstrate the team’s preparation excellence and anticipation, and will also help to enhance their two- car Subaru experience for the season.

Daren, who has participated in KNRC events for a duration spanning over a decade said:

“So far, we are doing some work on the steering as we have had a few issues in the past rallies, so we managed to change the steering rack and steering pump and now we are working on the pipes.”

“We formed Team Goa at the beginning of the new season when some friends of mine approached me and wanted us to partner up and start rallying together.”

Daren is currently lying second on the KNRC Division Two log with only two events remaining.

“To stay competitive in the championship, we really have to make sure that the car is reliable so that we can finish the event in Thika and score some points towards our championship campaign for the next two events.”

GOA team rally driver John Farnandes(left) with his navigator Rattos Nique(right) Pose for a picture in preparation for the upcoming KCB Thika Rally.This was during media interview.

John Fernandes, who joined rallying this season will be teaming up with Nique Rattos while Amman Shah will be navigating Daren.

Fernandes said: “After every rally we usually strip the car look at what needs to be done. So, when we stripped down the car unfortunately our rear suspension had gone, so we did a rear suspension and put everything back together.”

“Our participation in the Two Wheel Drive category has been satisfactory in our very first year with Rattos and we have actually managed to finish events, so I think that’s a great achievement so far and we plan to finish Thika and indeed the season in a good position. One of our ambitions in the next two seasons is taking part in the WRC.”

Meanwhile, preparations for Thika are in top gear, according to Hellen Shiri of RSC. Shiri said reconnaissance will take place on Saturday November 20.

Scrutineering, sealing and marking of components shall take place at the MISC Kasarani on Saturday from 0900hrs to-1500hrs. Final scrutineering will take place at the Mt. Kenya University on Sunday, immediately after final Parc Ferme. The event will feature a competitive mileage of 142.18km which accounts to 69% of the mileage percentage and a liaison distance of 60.5km and a total distance of 203km.

DRAFT ITINERARY (1ST CAR)- SUNDAY 21ST NOVEMBER

08:00: Start MKU Pavilion

08:18: SS1-Bufallo 1 (31.13km)

09:16: SS2-Ananas 1 (21.92km)

09:54: SS3-Pavillion 1 (3.52km)

10:02: HOLDING IN-MKU

10.17: Service A In

SERVICE A-MKU (30mins)

10:47: Service A Out-REFUEL

11:05: SS4-Ndula 1 (25.48km)

11:48: SS5 -Bufalo 2 (31.13Km)

12:36: SS6 Pavilion 2 (3.52km)

12.44: SERVICE B IN

SERVICE B-MKU (30mins)

13:14-Service B out/HOLDING IN

13.29: HOLDING OUT

13.42: Ndula 2 -Power Stage (25.48km)

SERVICE D -MKU (10mins)

14.27: Service out /Parc Ferme In