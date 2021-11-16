Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Hooper is keen to remain Wallabies captain under new coach Dave Rennie

Rugby

Australia skipper Hooper out of Wales game

Published

CARDIFF, United Kingdom, Nov 16 – Australia captain Michael Hooper has been ruled out of Saturday’s Test match against Wales with a foot injury.

The 30-year-old flanker sustained the injury in the 32-15 defeat against England on the weekend.

Prop James Slipper, a veteran of 113 internationals for Australia since making his debut in 2010, will instead captain the side in Cardiff.

It will be just the second time the 32-year-old has skippered the side, having previously done so against the United States ahead of the 2015 World Cup.

Aside from losing to England, Australia were also pipped 15-13 by Scotland after first seeing off Japan 32-23 in their autumn internationals.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved