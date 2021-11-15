Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa arriving in court on Monday morning

Football

Police ask for 14 days to detain FKF boss Mwendwa

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Police have requested for 14 days to detain Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa to allow the complete investigations on allegation of misappropriation of funds.

Mwendwa appeared at an Anti-Corruption court in Nairobi on Monday morning, having spent the weekend behind bars following his arrest on Friday evening.

The presiding Judge has said she will rule on the application by the prosecution on Wednesday while the bond application ruling will be made later Monday afternoon.

Mwendwa’s defense team has meanwhile strongly opposed to the request to hold their client for two more weeks, stating that the argument he will interfere with investigations is wrong.

“There is an entity appointed by the CS whether legal or not, which is in place to run the Federation. It is contradictory for the state to now allege that the respondent, who is not in office, cannot access the office and whose docket is under management of a third party, that if he is released will interfere with documents,” former Law Society of Kenya chairman Erick Mutua, part of Mwendwa’s legal team argued.

He added; “The State cannot seek to punish Mwendwa with detention for having exercised his right to lawfully challenge the CS orders of disbanding the federation in a court of law.”

Mwenda appeared in court on Monday afternoon with a heavy line up of lawyers, led by his lead counsel Tom Ojienda, Mutua and Machakos Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior.

  • FKF president Nick Mwendwa following proceedings at the Milimani Court

Also part of his group of lawyers is veteran lawyer John Khaminwa, Vincent Omwebu, Charles Njenga and current Law Society of Kenya boss Nelson Havi.

Mutua, while presenting his arguments before the Court said they were denied the Spprts Registrar’s report that has put Mwendwa on the hot seat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mutua also said that the report should have been provided to the Federation who in turn should have been given an opportunity to speak to the report y making presentations in relation to the contents of the report.

“It is only after the process is undertaken that the Cabinet Secretary may take a decision. The report has been acted upon by appointing a caretaker committee, and which report the president of the Federation has not seen,” Mutua argued.

He added; “Any act which clearly contravenes the Law is an act in bad faith.”

Meanwhile in his submissions, Khaminwa has underlined the threat by FIFA to ban Kenya if CS Amina does not rescind her decision to form a caretaker committee to run the Federation.

“FIFA has threatened to ban Kenya. Footballers, coaches and referees will be rendered jobless if FIFA bans Kenya. For that to happen Nick Mwendwa has to be released by 5pm today. Some people in government are giving our country a bad name,”Khaminwa said.

The embattled FKF boss spent the weekend at the Gigiri Police Station as he was being quizzed by the DCI. He was arrested on Friday evening at the Safari Park hotel as he left, having paid national football team Harambee Stars a courtesy call.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved