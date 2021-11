NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) boss Nick Mwendwa has been released on a Sh4mn cash bail or a bond of Sh7mn after spending the weekend in custody.

The ruling was made at the anti-corruption court this afternoon with Mwendwa barred from accessing the FKF offices, the staff or talking to the media.

The embattled Federation boss has also been barred from any football activity including attending matches or interaction with teams.