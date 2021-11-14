Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Unhappy ending: Netherlands' Steven Bergwijn after Saturday's 2-2 draw

Football

Van Dijk blasts ‘awful, outrageous’ Dutch World Cup performance

Published

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov 14Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk blasted his team’s second-half performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Montenegro as “awful” and “outrageous” as their World Cup hopes were left in the balance.

The Dutch would have qualified for the finals in Qatar next year with a win in Podgorica and they were well set after a Memphis Depay double gave them a 2-0 lead.

However, Ilija Vukotic marked his international debut with a goal in the 82nd minute to give the home side hope and four minutes later Nikola Vujnovic looped in a header to grab the draw.

“The way we played in the second half was just outrageous,” Liverpool star Van Dijk told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

“We always want to have the ball, we all want to play football, attack and score. But football is also knowing how to defend.

“That’s what we haven’t done tonight. Our organisation was just awful. We should have qualified here.”

The Dutch still head Group G but are just two points ahead of Turkey, who put six past Gibraltar.

They host Norway in Rotterdam on Tuesday in the final round of matches while Turkey travel to Montenegro.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“With all due respect to Montenegro, we should have won, certainly after taking a two-goal lead,” added Van Dijk.

“Now we will play against Norway on Tuesday in an empty stadium (due to Covid-19 restrictions). We must be much better than tonight.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved