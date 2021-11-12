FKF caretaker committee suspends all national leagues for two weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee has announced a suspension of all national leagues in the country for a period of two weeks to ensure regularisation of all activity across the country.

The FKF Premier League, National Super League, Division One, Women’s Premier League and Division One Leagues remain suspended at least until November 26.

The Aaron Ringera led Committee made the announcement after their first meeting on Friday morning where CS Amina Mohamed officially handed over the report from the Registrar’s Office audit and handed over the mandate.

The Committee has announced however, that all grassroot leagues will continue.

-More to follow