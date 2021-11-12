Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CS Amina handing over the report from the Sports Registrar’s office to Committee Chair Aaron Ringera

Football

FKF caretaker committee suspends all national leagues for two weeks

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The Football Kenya Federation Caretaker Committee has announced a suspension of all national leagues in the country for a period of two weeks to ensure regularisation of all activity across the country.

The FKF Premier League, National Super League, Division One, Women’s Premier League and Division One Leagues remain suspended at least until November 26.

The Aaron Ringera led Committee made the announcement after their first meeting on Friday morning where CS Amina Mohamed officially handed over the report from the Registrar’s Office audit and handed over the mandate.

The Committee has announced however, that all grassroot leagues will continue.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved