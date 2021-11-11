Connect with us

Harambee Stars players line up before the match against Uganda. PHOTO/FKF

Football

Bwire late error costs Stars victory in Kampala

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 11 – Brian Bwire’s unforced error in the 90th minute cost Kenya’s Harambee Stars victory in Kampala as they played to a 1-1 draw with Uganda Cranes in their penultimate World Cup qualifier.

Stars were leading 1-0 courtesy of Michael Olunga’s goal, but Bwire, who had played part in the goal, was at fault as he saw Fahad Bayo kick of the ball out of his hands in the 90th minute for the equalizer.

The point saw Uganda move to nine points at second place in Group E.

However, if Mali wins against Rwanda in the other group match later Thursday, then Uganda will be out of contention for a place in Qatar 2022.

-More to follow

