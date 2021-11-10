Odibets offers more user friendly options to woo Kenyan punters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Popularly known as the home of huge bonuses and the best odds, Odibets has proved beyond means to be one of the best betting firms in Africa. The word bonus brings joy to betting fanatics as bonuses come in different forms. For Odibets, its sign-up free bets, cashback, and app download bonus are some of the lucrative offers punters look up to.

Sign up bonus

The Odibets sign-up bonus is a one-of-a-kind bonus that is normally given to any new customer who registers. The sign-up bonus is normally Sh30 enough to kick start one’s betting experience on the Odibets platform.

Cashback bonus

Another type of bonus that is normally of interest to betting fanatics on the Odibets platform is the cashback bonus. The bonus entails giving back 30% of the customers’ stake once they lose their first bet of the day.

Free deposit bonus

The other interesting type of bonus is the Free deposit bonus. This bonus entails one receiving a free deposit bonus for their first deposit of the day. The bonus applies to both new and existing customers. The deposits should be between Sh50-99 or on deposits above Sh200.

App download bonus

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Another bonus is the App download bonus, this particular offer is normally awarded to customers once they download the Odibets betting app. The bonus is normally awarded once a punter downloads the Odibets app and places a bet of Sh30 and above.

Bet bila bundles

If it’s your first time logging into the Odibets platform then you are in for a ride of your life as the betting site boasts a feature christened “Bet bila bundles”. The feature allows one to place their bets without bundles on the Odibets platform. Early last year, Odibets launched a new website that introduced a bet share option that enables one to share his/her betslip with their friends.

Apart from the various offers running on the Odibets soccer betting platform, the betting firm also boasts having features like the live stream feature, light and dark mode options, and four virtual leagues that will keep punters on their toes.