Debut call up Wilkins Ochieng dropped as Firat names squad for Uganda tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Belgium based midfield youngster Wilkins Ochieng is among players who have been dropped as Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat named his final squad that travelled to Kampala for their penultimate 2022 World Cup qualifier against hosts Uganda Cranes.

Ochieng who turns out for Club Brugge’s academy side had been handed his first ever call up to the national team and was looking forward to the debut but Firat, who is handling his second last match for the national team decided otherwise.

Other players to be dropped from the side include Tusker FC defender Eugene Asike and his teammate Boniface Muchiri who is out with injury.

Gor Mahia goalkeeper Gad Mathews has also not made the cut.

Among players who have made the final squad include late call ups in defenders David Ochieng and Musa Mohammed as well as Wazito FC new signing Cliff Nyakeya.

Alwyn Tera will be in line to make his first team debut after making the cut of 24 travelling players as well as Nairobi City Stars midfielder Timothy Odhiambo.

Stars face off with Uganda on Thursday, playing for pride as their progression hopes to the final round of qualification were dashed after back to back losses to Mali.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers; Brian Bwire, Ian Otieno, James Saruni

Defenders; Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma

Midfielders; Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wanbani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso

Forwards; Michael Olunga, Ismael Dunga

Dropped: Gad Mathews, Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Wilkins Ochieng (Club Brugge), Michael Mutinda, (KCB), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco)