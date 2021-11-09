Connect with us

Vihiga Queens stun Morocco’s Asfar to pick first win in CAF Champions League

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Harambee Starlets goal wizard Jentrix Shikangwa and teenager Violet Wanyonyi found the back of the net as Kenyan side Vihiga Queens brushed aside Morocco’s Asfar FC 2-0 to pick their first win at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Cairo, Egypt.

The win gives Vihiga Queens a chance to book a slot in the semi-final as they now have three points in Pool B same as the Moroccan side who thrashed Nigerian side Rivers Angeles 3-0 while the Kenyan girls had lost 1-0 to South Africans Mamelodi Sundowns in the opening match.

Vihiga Queens now need to win their final match against River Angels on Friday to qualify for the semi-finals.

Teresa Engesha was named the woman of the match, days after Vihiga Queens goalkeeper Lilian Onyango got the same recognition in their first match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

