Second batch of coaches start CAF B License course in Nairobi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – 25 more coaches have commenced their CAF B License Coaching Course at the Kenya Institute of Special Education in a ceremony opened over by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa.

Among the coaches in attendance is former Harambee Starlets Assistant Coach Jackline Juma.

“The Federation has done a commendable job investing in the capacity building of its coaches across the country,” said Coach Juma.

She continued to say,” With this knowledge we acquire, we apply it in our teams who are in the grassroot and we help nurture the players to ascend in the football ranks with proper knowledge and skill.”

FKF President Nick Mwendwa reiterated the Federations vision of nurturing sports talent from its roots, at the grassroot to build talented footballers who can enhance the quality of football in the country.

“Capacity Building of our coaches has been one of our key agendas, and our purpose is to ensure our players have qualified personnel, who can teach the proper skills and knowledge that will, in the end, see the talented footballers in our leagues and national teams, hence improving the quality of football in the country,” opined FKF President Nick Mwendwa.

The Federation has so far trained over 4,000 coaches at the CAF D License level, and over 600 coaches at the CAF C License level. The first group to take part in the CAF B License course will graduate in December.

