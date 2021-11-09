Rogue coaches warned as Athletics Kenya holds consultative meeting in Machakos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Nov 9 – Athletics Kenya (AK) on Tuesday held its second meeting with athletes, coaches, managers and other stakeholders in Machakos and the Southern region as part of its countrywide consultative forums on the welfare of different stakeholders in the sport.

Approximately 200 stakeholders turned up at Machakos County hall to give their views on the improvement of athletics.

During the deliberations, the federation cautioned fake, unqualified and uncertified coaches that their days in the industry are numbered.

AK head coach Julius Kirwa disclosed that the federation, alongside the coaches association, will require all coaches to fill in an ethics form to thwart rapacious middlemen and coaches with forged or subpar qualifications.

“It is unfortunate that a number of individuals are trying their luck in Kenya’s grassroots athletics, imperiling athletes’ ambitions to become a major force in the sport,” said Kirwa.

“Unless we stand our ground, everyone will be doing their own things, a “free-for-all” situation. These unscrupulous coaches are giving a bad name to the good ones, who are the majority,” bemoaned Kirwa.

While efforts are being made to regulate the chaotic coaching market, a tacit admission that a problem exists, Kirwa added that more coaching clinics will be introduced to help the good coaches.

“The role of a coach cannot not be underrated. They generally play a key role, so we have to ensure those that are doing their jobs well get the necessary certificates, knowledge and papers,” he noted.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

AK Coach Julius Kirwa

Other pertinent issues that emerged include age cheating, Team Kenya selection, sexual harassment and exploitation of athletes, poor investment by athletes, doping, lack of training facilities, exploitative contracts, empowerment of coaches and gender-based violence.

Former world silver medalist in 5000m, Caleb Ndiku, was among the athletes that attended the session, terming it as a game changer in the sport.

Ndiku urged AK and other relevant bodies to empower young athletes to curb gender based violence and other forms of exploitation.

“Most of the athletes come from extremely poor backgrounds and can’t even afford a meal before training. So, in such cases, they become vulnerable to thugs who end up controlling their lives forever,” he decried.

The Commonwealth Games gold medalist, who has had his fair share of injuries. challenged the federation to cater to athletes whenever they are hit by injuries and other problems.

“I want to know what happened to David Rudisha, Alfred Kirwa and many more athletes. It is not fair to forget the champions whenever they have gone out injured or facing other challenges. Just a simple word of concern goes a long way,” he concluded.