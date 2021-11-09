Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during the women's singles match of the WTA Upper Austria Ladies tennis tournament against China's Wang Xinyu in Linz, on November 9, 2021.

Tennis

Raducanu stumbles to new early defeat in Linz

Published

LINZ, Austria, Nov 9 – US Open champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the WTA event in Linz on Tuesday, losing her second round match 6-1, 6-7 (0/7), 7-5 to world number 106 Wang Xinyu.

The 18-year-old top seed Raducanu, who is expected to announce Torben Beltz as her new coach, stunned the tennis world in September when she became the first qualifier ever to win a major.

Playing in just her third tournament since her Flushing Meadows success, the British teenager, now ranked 20 in the world, struggled from the start against the 20-year-old Chinese who galloped through the first set as Raducanu struggled with her service game.

The Briton was far from her most fluent in the second set but made short work of Wang in the tie-break which she took to love.

Wang, however, stayed with her in the decider, breaking to go 5-4 up and serve for the match. After two further breaks, Wang again served for the match, this time closing it out after two hours and 36 minutes on court.

Wang now faces American eighth seed Alison Riske in the quarter-finals after her 6-4, 6-4 win over Alize Cornet.

It marked another bad day of the office for Raducanu who has been without a coach since parting company with Andrew Richardson shortly after her triumph in New York.

British media reported Tuesday that Beltz, 44, who previously coached former world number one Angelique Kerber during her successful 2016 Australian Open and 2016 US Open campaigns, was set to take over the role.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The German has also worked with Croatia’s Donna Vekic.

Second seed Simona Halep, who missed this year’s French Open and Wimbledon due to a left calf tear, eased into the last eight with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved