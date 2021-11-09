Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Football

Pogba withdraws from France squad with thigh injury

Published

PARIS, France, Nov 9 – Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a thigh injury.

Pogba sustained the injury during training on Monday and the French Football Federation confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the World Cup qualifying matches against Kazakhstan and Finland.

The French team said on Twitter: “The victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh, Paul Pogba is forced to miss the next two matches.”

Roma’s Jordan Veretout has been called up to replace Pogba ahead of the Kazakhstan game where three points will secure France’s qualification for the finals.

France currently sit top of Group D, three points clear of second-placed Ukraine and a further point in front of third-placed Finland.

Pogba remains suspended for United’s next Premier League match against Watford following his sending-off against Liverpool.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved