Kenya’s Wanyonyi nominated for World Athletics Award

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Kenya’s 800m youngster Emmanuel Wanyonyi has been nominated for the Male Rising Star Award in next month’s World Athletics Awards 2021 to be held in Monaco.

Wanyonyi, who won the World Athletics Under-20 Championships hosted in Nairobi in a world leading time, will compete with American duo of 400m Hurdles World Champion Sean Burrell and 200m Under-20 record holder as well as Ethiopian Tadese Worku, the 3000m Under-20 champion.

The nominations reflect the many incredible performances that the sport has witnessed this year, at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and other events around the world.

The winner of the 2021 Male Rising Star Award will be selected by an international panel of experts and be announced live at the World Athletics Awards 2021 on 1 December.

The nominees are:

Sean Burrell, USA

– World U20 400m hurdles record

– NCAA 400m hurdles champion

– Sixth on world U20 indoor 400m list

Erriyon Knighton, USA

– Olympic 200m fourth place

– World U20 200m record

– World U18 200m best

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, KENYA

– World U20 800m champion

– World U20 leading time

– National U18 800m record

Tadese Worku, ETHIOPIA

– World U20 3000m champion and 5000m silver medallist

– World U20 leading times at 3000m, 10,000m and 10km

– Senior Ethiopian 10km record

Sasha Zhoya, FRANCE

– World U20 110m hurdles champion

– European U20 110m hurdles champion

– World U20 110m hurdles record