Wasteful Tusker thrashed by clinical Kariobangi Sharks

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 7 – With three of their four shots on target, Kariobangi Sharks thrashed FKF Premier League defending champions Tusker FC 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to move second in the standings.

Second half goals from Felix Oluoch, Sydney Lokale and Patrick Otieno handed Sharks the massive victory, taking them to 13 points, just one behind leaders Gor Mahia after six rounds of matches.

Tusker had the better chances and majority of the ball in the first half, but their poor decision making and lack of cutting edge in the final third was their biggest undoing.

They had a great chance to score very early on when Jackson Macharia was sent through on goal, but the midfielder took a hurried decision to shoot at goal with space ahead of him, his effort sailing wide.

Tusker’s tactics and planning was thrown off balance in the seventh minute when they had to make a change after defender Jimmy Mbugua twisted his ankle. He was replaced by Hillary Wandera. Tusker’s Ibrahim Joshua battles for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks’ Geoffrey Shiveka. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Tusker continued dominating the play, pushing a more direct approach but they still coulnd’t hack in a goal. Unlike the previous two matches against Kenya Police and Wazito, the front three of Ibrahim Joshua, Macharia and Shami Kibwana were completely uncoordinated.

Sharks keeper Brandon Obiero made a brilliant save in the 36th minute, diving to his right to punch away a ferocious shot from Apollo Otieno after he was teed up by Shami.

At the stroke of halftime, Tusker came close to grabbing the lead when Shami improvised a bicycle kick inside the box, but his effort went just wide from Daniel Sakari’s cross.

Tusker started the second half strongly as well. Joshua should have done better in the 63rd minute when a searching ball from Apollo found his run into the box, but the striker could only shoot wide.

Three minutes later, Tusker’s collapse started.

Kalos Kirenge lost the ball cheaply in a dangerous zone and Oluoch picked up, surged forward and beat Brian Bwire at his near post. Tusker’s John Njuguna attempts to dribble past Kariobangi Sharks players. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Ten minutes later, they were 2-0 down, Sharks creating a goal from nothing. A long ball from the keeper was flicked towards substitute Lokale. The lanky forward skipped past two markers before shooting low with his weaker right foot.

Another substitute, Otieno, finished off the day for Sharks with another well taken effort from outside the area catching his former teammate Bwire off guard.

Tusker have now suffered their third defeat in five games, the worst possible start for the defending champions.